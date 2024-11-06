News & Insights

Empyrean Energy Launches Retail Share Offer in UK

November 06, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Empyrean Energy (GB:EME) has released an update.

Empyrean Energy has announced a Retail Offer for its existing UK retail shareholders to purchase new ordinary shares at an issue price of 0.1p. This initiative is part of their broader fundraising efforts and will run via the CMC CapX platform, with the offer closing on November 8, 2024. The company is keen to involve its retail investors and provides this opportunity without the need for a prospectus.

