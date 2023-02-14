Empyrean Capital Partners Now Owns 5.80% of Bristow Group (VTOL)

Fintel reports that Empyrean Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.64MM shares of Bristow Group Inc (VTOL). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 1.98MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.93% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bristow Group is $40.29. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.93% from its latest reported closing price of $29.00.

The projected annual revenue for Bristow Group is $1,268MM, an increase of 9.87%. The projected annual EPS is $1.48, an increase of 159.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristow Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTOL is 0.21%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 28,868K shares. The put/call ratio of VTOL is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

South Dakota Investment Council holds 5,914K shares representing 21.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,008K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Solus Alternative Asset Management holds 4,040K shares representing 14.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 14.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,738K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,105K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 869K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Bristow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

