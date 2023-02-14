Empyrean Capital Partners Now Owns 4.70% of Curo Group Holdings (CURO)

Fintel reports that Empyrean Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.90MM shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.92MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.13% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Curo Group Holdings is $6.76. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 60.13% from its latest reported closing price of $4.22.

The projected annual revenue for Curo Group Holdings is $1,029MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curo Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURO is 0.07%, a decrease of 25.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.17% to 14,947K shares. The put/call ratio of CURO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

OCO Capital Partners holds 3,250K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing an increase of 21.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Lodge Hill Capital holds 484K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing a decrease of 46.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 44.36% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 467K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 25.49% over the last quarter.

CURO Group Holdings Background Information

CURO Group Holdings Corp., operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

