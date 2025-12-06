Empress Royalty (EMPYF) Price Target Increased by 70.90% to 1.25

The average one-year price target for Empress Royalty (OTCPK:EMPYF) has been revised to $1.25 / share. This is an increase of 70.90% from the prior estimate of $0.73 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.24 to a high of $1.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 362.14% from the latest reported closing price of $0.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empress Royalty. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMPYF is 0.25%, an increase of 50.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 1,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 1,800K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMPYF by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Oakworth Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.