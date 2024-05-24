Empresaria Completes Acquisition of Philippines Subsidiary

Empresaria (GB:EMR) has released an update.

Empresaria Group PLC has fully acquired its Philippines subsidiary, Monroe Consulting Philippines, by purchasing the remaining 20% share capital from former managing director Monica Viladot Medina for £0.4 million. The deal, funded through the company’s existing bank facilities, is seen as a strategic move to consolidate Empresaria’s interests and promises added value to shareholders. This transaction is considered fair and reasonable by independent directors and Empresaria’s nominated adviser.

For further insights into GB:EMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.