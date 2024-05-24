News & Insights

Empresaria Completes Acquisition of Philippines Subsidiary

May 24, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Empresaria (GB:EMR) has released an update.

Empresaria Group PLC has fully acquired its Philippines subsidiary, Monroe Consulting Philippines, by purchasing the remaining 20% share capital from former managing director Monica Viladot Medina for £0.4 million. The deal, funded through the company’s existing bank facilities, is seen as a strategic move to consolidate Empresaria’s interests and promises added value to shareholders. This transaction is considered fair and reasonable by independent directors and Empresaria’s nominated adviser.

