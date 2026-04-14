Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (EDN) Price Target Increased by 25.18% to 40.46

The average one-year price target for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:EDN) has been revised to $40.46 / share. This is an increase of 25.18% from the prior estimate of $32.32 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.06 to a high of $41.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.13% from the latest reported closing price of $26.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDN is 0.14%, an increase of 29.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.99% to 2,686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 1,601K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares , representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 33.65% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 448K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 264K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 62.74% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 80K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 34.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 194.80% over the last quarter.

Ping Capital Management holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 69.37% over the last quarter.

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