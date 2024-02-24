Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (EDN) Price Target Increased by 12.75% to 61.87

The average one-year price target for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:EDN) has been revised to 61.87 / share. This is an increase of 12.75% from the prior estimate of 54.87 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.26 to a high of 63.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 226.12% from the latest reported closing price of 18.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDN is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.35% to 756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 299K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 42.60% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 108K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 104K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 29.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 76K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDN by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is the largest Argentine distributor of electricity. It is headquartered in Buenos Aires.

