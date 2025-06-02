Is Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor (EDN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor (EDN). EDN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that EDN has a P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.45. Within the past 52 weeks, EDN's P/B has been as high as 1.81 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.96.

Finally, we should also recognize that EDN has a P/CF ratio of 3.23. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.49. Over the past year, EDN's P/CF has been as high as 4.27 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 2.77.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EDN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.