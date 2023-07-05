EMPREENDIMENTOS (PGMN3) Price Target Decreased by 31.92% to 5.64

The average one-year price target for EMPREENDIMENTOS (PGMN3) has been revised to 5.64 / share. This is an decrease of 31.92% from the prior estimate of 8.29 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 7.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.99% from the latest reported closing price of 4.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMPREENDIMENTOS. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGMN3 is 0.04%, an increase of 196.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 6,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,111K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,878K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 742K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGMN3 by 23.09% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 581K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 348K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGMN3 by 23.44% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.