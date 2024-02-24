Empreendimentos Pague Menos (BOVESPA:PGMN3) Price Target Decreased by 14.30% to 4.46

The average one-year price target for Empreendimentos Pague Menos (BOVESPA:PGMN3) has been revised to 4.46 / share. This is an decrease of 14.30% from the prior estimate of 5.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 5.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.29% from the latest reported closing price of 2.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empreendimentos Pague Menos. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGMN3 is 0.01%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.68% to 8,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,713K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGMN3 by 9.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares, representing an increase of 29.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGMN3 by 5.31% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 793K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGMN3 by 23.02% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 699K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGMN3 by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 377K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGMN3 by 20.87% over the last quarter.

