Empowering Women: A Reflection on Women’s History Month, Part I

Within the landscape of governance excellence, women leaders have emerged as potent catalysts of progress and transformation. Against the backdrop of this year's International Women's Day theme of Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence was inspired to dive deeply into how the influence of women in leadership roles is increasingly apparent in shaping boardroom dynamics and expediting positive change well beyond the boardroom.

We sat down with a group of accomplished and inspiring women in leadership roles, including members of the Center’s Insights Council, to explore the pivotal roles that women leaders play in fostering governance excellence. Through their invaluable insights, experiences and accomplishments, they speak to the significance of empowering women to be strong and impactful leaders and serve as real-life examples of the importance of women supporting and having the support of each other.

How have you seen women leaders act as catalysts in accelerating governance excellence, particularly with respect to this year’s International Women’s Day theme? What advice would you offer women aspiring to reach leadership positions and make an impact in the boardroom?

"My advice to aspiring leaders is simple: believe in yourself, be confident in your unique strengths and do not be afraid to share your ideas. It is also important to find a mentor or sponsor who can offer guidance and support along the way." Amma Anaman, Senior Director, Senior Associate Council, U.S. Listings, Nasdaq

"I’m fortunate to lead and be inspired by exceptional women leaders, both inside and outside of the boardroom, who exemplify qualities like authenticity, leading by example, embracing innovation and fulfilling commitments. Regardless of where you choose to make your mark – as a board leader, a founder/CEO, a member of the C-suite or as part of a team – cultivating trustworthiness and honing fundamental leadership are key to making a lasting impact." Sheila Bangalore, Board Member, Games Global

"Global statistics from the World Bank and WBENC indicate that women own approximately one-third of businesses worldwide, with those in the U.S. owning 42% of businesses. However, there remains a substantial inequality as women-owned businesses receive less than 2% of venture funding. Women need to invest in themselves and in other women. My advice is not to rush into board service, but to take the time to develop a solid strategy. Invest in your career to enrich and fulfill it, ensuring that when you do join a board, you possess the necessary experience, knowledge and insights for effective service.

Women are increasingly establishing investment funds and exploring angel investing opportunities. One of the most impactful actions women can take is to invest capital in businesses owned by women and ensure that women are integral to identifying investable ideas and businesses. These women can then serve as stewards of these investments, providing guidance as advisors and board members." Coco Brown, Founder and CEO, The Athena Alliance

"Having worked with women leaders for over two decades, I have noticed women’s drive to lead is often motivated by a sense of urgency to address issues impacting their family or their community, rather than seeking a position of influence simply to hold power. They have a desire to propel change beyond the conventional leadership objectives. As women achieve “critical mass” in leadership roles, their impact and influence are shining through more and more. In boardrooms, the intentional inclusion of women leaders is advancing more dynamic and robust conversations, leading to better decisions and stronger organizations through inclusive and strategic dialogues fueled by diverse perspectives.

Innovation is driven by ideas and questions that have not been asked before. Authenticity in leadership can help influence desired outcomes, even though women leaders may face a narrower lens of scrutiny for their leadership styles. Don’t give up – embracing our genuine selves in leadership is just what is needed." Jessica N. Grounds, CEO, Corporate Directors Forum

"I am surrounded by inspiring women leaders who drive their organizations forward with an authentic voice. In my experience, women lead with compassion and create a low ego environment where everyone’s voice is heard and there’s space for healthy debate. They often challenge the norms and structures that perpetuate gender inequality and create more inclusive and equitable opportunities for everyone. This, in turn, nurtures cognitive diversity and brings broader stakeholder considerations to the surface – a catalyst for accelerating governance excellence.

Coco Chanel once said: 'In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.' My advice to women is to embrace that you are different, create your own story, and surround yourself with mentors. Also, be a mentor and a sponsor for other women, and help them grow and succeed." Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP, Global Head of Governance Solutions, Nasdaq

"I regularly hear stories from both women and men about the transformative influence of women on boards in accelerating governance excellence by asking questions that enlighten others, enhance governance practices and contribute to better business outcomes. Women often introduce different viewpoints, risk tolerance, problem-solving strategies and communication styles, fostering deeper discussions and more informed decisions. To those aspiring to join a board, my advice is to make your objectives and plans known to others in your network and make sure you stay current. A well-regarded director certification program can be a valuable resource to guide individuals to contribute a positive impact in the boardroom." Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO, Competent Boards

"Having personally witnessed the influence of women leaders in boardrooms, I have observed the significant contributions made by women on compensation committees advocating for equitable pay practices and participating in discussions concerning promotions and succession planning. Additionally, women on boards have played key roles in shaping companies' environmental strategies, particularly in integrating sustainability into their business operations.

For those aspiring to reach leadership roles and make an impact in the boardroom, I recommend focusing on developing your operational skills and actively seeking opportunities to propel growth within your role and function. Make your interest in the boardroom known. For more junior executives, this might involve staying updated on boardroom activities and more experienced individuals presenting topics within their expertise. Early exposure to the boardroom provides valuable insights and understanding of boardroom dynamics." Jocelyn Mangan, CEO, Him for Her

"With more women in boardroom, I believe we are seeing a difference in workforce diversity across all levels, especially when it comes to executive succession planning. There is simply more accountability and more voices in the room.

My best advice is to plan as much as you can. Life, of course, never turns out as you plan, but the plan at least acts as a guide and helps you to think about the skills you may need to gain, the connections you may need to make, and the path you may need to create for yourself." Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings, Nasdaq

"Let’s continue to work for an increased focus on inclusion and building a culture where each person around the table has a voice. As of December 2023, women held less than 30% of board seats, with just 7.7% being women of color. And while language has become more inclusive, such as “chairman” being revised to “chair” on some boards, here has been little to no growth in gender diversity for committee leadership positions. Highly effective boards understand the importance of leveraging the experience and the unique perspectives of all directors into every decision the board makes. I celebrate and acknowledge more Black women board leaders like Ursula Burns, Mellody Hobson, Rosalind Brewer, Renee Montgomery and Arlan Hamilton, who bring their own unique strengths coupled with their advocacy for greater representation. I’ve learned that at times you may be an “only” in the room, and that to add value you must speak your truth even when it’s an uncomfortable truth. By being authentic with your board colleagues, you’re building relationships at the speed of trust." Jerusha Stewart, CEO, Take Your Seat

If you are interested in more insights from this conversation, we invite you to join the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence to readily receive Part 2 of this blog post.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.