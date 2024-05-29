Empowering Women to Achieve Financial Stability and Sustainable Growth

May marks the celebration of Small Business Month, a time to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and the impact of small businesses on the economy and society. In this series, we spotlight a few of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center’s inspiring entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their communities. We recently spoke with Dr. Charity Ezenwa-Onuaku, the founder and President of WealthyGen, Inc, on how she helps women achieve financial independence.

Tell us about WealthyGen. What is its core mission?

WealthyGen is a non-profit organization providing financial empowerment solutions for women and youth across the globe. Our mission is to empower women and youth with quality financial literacy education and programs that help them improve their financial well-being and fight poverty. Our purpose is to help people address the barriers they face in their socio-economic empowerment and get on the path to achieving economic and financial security.

WealthyGen believes that women who are financially empowered have the capacity, confidence, and capital to empower their families, give their children sound education, and break the cycle of poverty. We also target young people who are yet to begin and who have just begun their independent financial lives. Our goal is to catch them young and help them gain practical money skills, develop the confidence to make informed financial decisions and shield themselves from unexpected financial pains, which may result from wrong financial decisions.

Before founding WealthyGen, you had a financial literacy blog. Can you tell us a little more about that? Why is financial literacy so important for socio-economic empowerment?

Charity they say begins at home. My childhood was a learning experience and just like every child, we observe everything happening around us and we learn. I grew up in Nigeria, learning great money lessons from my parents who were at both ends of the money principle-spectrum. My dad was a philanthropist and would give everything he had to help anyone in need, even if he didn’t have any left for the next day. My mom was the saver. She would save a portion of her small salary and only spend what was left after her savings. A time came when my dad couldn’t run his business due to his health condition, so his money stopped flowing. His goodwill, through his philanthropic work, kept him going. Because we had a saver who was planning for rainy days, our lifestyle and standard of living never changed when we lost a major source of income. From this experience, I learned that anyone can get on the path to living financially well and building wealth regardless of the current income size. I also saw firsthand, people who were once considered wealthy but struggled financially at the later stages of their lives.

These money lessons never made sense to me until I moved to the United States and got into school to advance my career in Finance. In the US, I experienced a completely different system than I was used to in Nigeria. So many things can make or break you financially. I was determined to achieve financial success, so I researched a lot. It was during this time that everything my parents did made more sense to me. I began to understand why some people may be rich today but may not be able to sustain the growth and flow of their wealth over time.

That was how Dr. Charity’s Blog was born. I started teaching people around me, beginning with my friends and fellow Africans who also needed guidance to navigate the system. After about two years, I founded the non-profit, WealthyGen to make more impact as the demand for one-on-one and group counseling sessions grew.

WealthyGen was born out of the inspiration to educate people on how money works and the different money principles that can help people achieve financial wellness and build sustainable growth.

We believe that financial literacy is important for socio-economic empowerment because it provides individuals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to effectively manage their financial resources, plan ahead, and seek access to credit to develop small enterprises. It also helps to assess and make decisions about other financial matters. These ensure the achievement of overall human development, the strengthening of the financial sector, and the attainment of sustainable growth and development in the economy.

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center’s Milestone Makers program looks to help entrepreneurs set, hit, and celebrate milestones critical to company growth. What was the impact of this program on your business? Why is a space like that so important for entrepreneurs?

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center’s Milestone Makers Program is an incredible program that offers great benefits to founders at any stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

I went into the program with WealthyGen, our non-profit organization. At the end of the 3 months, we birthed a new fintech company, WealthyGen Solutions (www.wealthygen.com). This is our way of taking the financial empowerment mission to a higher level while our WealthyGen non-profit continues to make an impact in our community.

One invaluable impact of this program on my business is the clarity I gained within the 3 months of the program. Clarity drives everything we do as founders. I now look at opportunities differently and ask myself “Is it in line with our why and our values?” or just simply saying “This will be a good addition to fully offer values to our users”.

Entrepreneurs need spaces like the Milestone Makers program. If not for anything, access to top-level coaches and mentors who are experienced in the industry to guide founders in driving growth and success for their businesses. Founders also learn the importance of setting clear achievable goals that are time-bound and holding themselves accountable to those goals to drive exponential success.

I just want to thank the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center for making this happen for Founders.

Can you share one or two stories that highlight the impact of WealthyGen?

We have a lot of success stories. So many young people who have gone through our programs are actively managing their finances well, saving and investing, and growing their finances. We host our Financial Empowerment for Young Adults (FEYA) sessions as part of the requirements for receiving our annual scholarship awards and as a stand-alone program. One of our participants got into college a few months after the sessions and wrote to tell me how the sessions have changed the way she manages her money. She saves a portion of her stipend and invests it after accumulating it for a few months. Her portfolio has continued to grow. Many high school seniors have opened their bank accounts after our sessions. With the knowledge acquired through our FEYA program, they are making smart money decisions and building good credit.

Our Women Empowerment (WE) Project has changed a lot of widows’ lives in Africa. We have provided financial education and opened businesses for over 100 widows in Nigeria. They are earning income of their own and taking care of their children without depending on anyone. One of the widows we empowered had less than two thousand naira when we met her. Her children were at risk of dropping out of school. One of her daughters got admission into a college, but she had no source of income to see her daughter through college. Currently, with proceeds from her business, she has saved over two hundred thousand naira and has continually paid her house rent and rent for her shop. She supported her daughter through school independently and just a few months ago, she sent us a picture of her daughter’s graduation from college. Currently, she is investing in building her shop, where she will continue to run her business without renting anymore.

We’ve had many success stories that we are not able to share here. All I can say is that WealthyGen programs are changing lives, one person at a time.

Who are two of your small business role models and why?

I’m always delighted to hear and read about many great entrepreneurs who are doing great things in their unique ways. I’m inspired by Lisa Price and her entrepreneurial story. From making her products in her kitchen to selling in her parlor, then moving to a formal store, attracting investors, and expanding to one of the biggest beauty product lines in the US.

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji is another entrepreneur who inspires me through her multi-faceted journey from social entrepreneurship to education, youth development, public leadership, and technology. She has continued to break boundaries and scale her businesses across different fields. I’m particularly thrilled to see her champion digital innovation and lead conversations around technology and the future of work.

What’s one tip for success you’d like to share with future entrepreneurs?

Just get started, stay open to changes and new ideas, and don’t forget to continually Invest in yourself. The decision to start your own business may be a difficult one. You never have all the answers. My advice is to just get started on the idea, things will start falling into place as you go and learn along the way. Entrepreneurship is a journey, and you are leading the way as the founder. Take advantage of programs like the Nasdaq Center’s Milestone Makers to surround yourself with coaches, mentors, and fellow entrepreneurs to empower you for success.