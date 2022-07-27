Empowering Retail Investors: Free Access to Real-Time Bid and Ask Data Added to Nasdaq.com for the First Time

Nasdaq released a new bid/ask feature on Nasdaq.com that showcases the best bid, best offer, volume, and last sale information for all U.S. exchange-listed securities based on liquidity on the Nasdaq Market Center. This marks the first time that the exchange has publicly displayed level 1 market data on its website, often referred to as quote data.

In a recent survey on Nasdaq.com, 63% of respondents reported that they were interested in “Prices & Volume” data. This data is traditionally thought of as something used by professional investors. Now, all investors, regardless of their professional status or standing, can power their trading decisions with bid/ask data.

“Following the launch of the Retail Trading Activity Tracker and the increased availability of trade data, adding access to real-time bid/ask data for all U.S.-listed securities is another example of how Nasdaq is committed to enabling retail investors with additional insight by providing each and every investor with the ability to make better-informed decisions,” said Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Investment Intelligence Data.

This data is found at the top of each ticker’s page. The data displayed in the quote bar updates every three seconds; allowing you to monitor prices in real-time.

With a single click on the quote bar, you can drill down to see the size of the bid/ask. The bid size displays the total amount of desired shares to buy at that price, and the ask size is the number of shares offered for sale at that price. The bid-ask spread can indicate a stock’s liquidity, which is how easy it is to buy and sell in the marketplace.

The information provided in this feature is powered by Nasdaq Basic, the leading exchange-provided alternative for real-time Best Bid and Offer and Last Sale information. It is now available as a digital media license, allowing real-time quote and trade information to be published by general news sources.