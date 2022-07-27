Empowering Retail Investors: Free Access to Real-Time Bid and Ask Data Added to Nasdaq.com for the First Time
Nasdaq released a new bid/ask feature on Nasdaq.com that showcases the best bid, best offer, volume, and last sale information for all U.S. exchange-listed securities based on liquidity on the Nasdaq Market Center. This marks the first time that the exchange has publicly displayed level 1 market data on its website, often referred to as quote data.
In a recent survey on Nasdaq.com, 63% of respondents reported that they were interested in “Prices & Volume” data. This data is traditionally thought of as something used by professional investors. Now, all investors, regardless of their professional status or standing, can power their trading decisions with bid/ask data.
“Following the launch of the Retail Trading Activity Tracker and the increased availability of trade data, adding access to real-time bid/ask data for all U.S.-listed securities is another example of how Nasdaq is committed to enabling retail investors with additional insight by providing each and every investor with the ability to make better-informed decisions,” said Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Investment Intelligence Data.
The information provided in this feature is powered by Nasdaq Basic, the leading exchange-provided alternative for real-time Best Bid and Offer and Last Sale information. It is now available as a digital media license, allowing real-time quote and trade information to be published by general news sources.
