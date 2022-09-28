Empowering a New Investor Identity: Closing the Racial Wealth Gap While Bringing Trillions to the Markets

To expand market access for Black and Latinx communities, the Nasdaq Foundation’s New Investor Initiative involves a multi-pronged approach aimed at disrupting the investing landscape, paving the way for investors of color whose collective capital will move markets in the coming years. As part of Nasdaq’s second annual Purpose Week, the New Investor Initiative’s portfolio of partners spoke about how they are working to change the message around what an investor looks like and expand market access through new resource allocation.

The racial wealth gap has been stagnant in the years since the landmark civil rights legislation passed Congress in 1963. According to Gosia Tomaszewska, director of Commonwealth, a national nonprofit building financial security and opportunity for financially vulnerable people, 90% of all stocks are still owned by white Americans, totaling $36 trillion. Meanwhile, the typical Black household has about one-eighth the wealth of the typical white family.

But while wealth inequality persists, Black and Latinx buying power continues to grow. Ramona Ortega, founder of My Money My Future, a mission-driven fintech company that helps Black and Latinx millennials save, invest, and build wealth, noted that Black and Latino communities have over $3 trillion in buying power combined.

Ortega has partnered with the Thrive Campaign, to bring together financial professionals, influencers and entrepreneurs to move the needle and make financial education accessible for millions of people.

Nasdaq’s New Investor Initiative aims to close this stark contrast as well, striving to shift perceptions of investor identity, making investing possible for Black and Latinx communities earning low- to moderate-incomes, and encouraging leaders across financial services and capital markets to cultivate inclusive investing products.

Meeting in the Middle

The Foundation’s New Investor Initiative works to democratize the capital markets by partnering with boots-on-the-ground organizations like digitalundivided, an organization dedicated to inclusive innovation.

This summer, digitalundivided, in partnership with the Nasdaq Foundation, launched the InvestHer Power Series, a series of events designed to spotlight inspiring Black and Latina women founders and investors, the program explores their investing journeys, learning the mechanics of how valuations happen and the science of building power portfolios.

For Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitalundivided, uplifting founders is important to expanding market access because it turns founders into investors, creating a cycle of support for women of color.

“Many investors of color that have started investment firms were founders who say, ‘Hey, look, I made it, but I could have made it easier, I could have made it further, I could have made it faster.’ I want to implement this into a new model of investing moving forward,” Maillian said.

“Together, you’ve got Nasdaq from the top down and digitalundivided from the bottom up. Hopefully, we meet in the middle and the work continues to be profound and impactful,” she added.

Changing the Message

Uplifting more women of color founders means more diverse executives, CEOs and board members with a history of successful entrepreneurship. But today, women of color founders are still overlooked by big-name investors. Part of the solution, according to Maillian and the panel, is changing the image of what a founder and investor looks like.

“Investors are just going to keep investing in businesses that look and feel more like what they already know. But how do you switch what people know, like and trust? How do you change that?” asked Maillian. “We must change the rooms that we're in. Change who's in those rooms with us.”

But changing what an investor looks like extends beyond founders and entrepreneurs. According to the panel, it needs to encompass the whole investing community. Ortega noted that there is a misunderstanding of what communities of color need because of how they are viewed.

“I actually don't like the words financial literacy because, people need more, they need access to financial guidance and the tools to take action,” said Ortega.

“At the end of the day, it's about someone sitting down with you, walking you through your financial decisions, providing different products, helping you make smart financial decisions. That's what's missing here,” she added.

Therefore, while financial education is important to Ortega, it is also about expanding access and resources to these communities, providing them the initial financial savvy and then the financial planning to enable them to build intergenerational wealth.

Expanding Access

The panel was in full agreement that expanding access through resources was the most important action when improving inclusion in the capital markets.

Tomaszewska believes that research to better equip financial services firms to build inclusive products is one of the best ways to provide data-driven avenues toward targeted expansion of market access.

Ortega echoed Tomaszewska, citing research on the diverse, rising class of working people. Today, most new working-age hires in the U.S. are people of color, and by 2060 the majority of women in the U.S. will be women of color, according to Ortega. This translates to rising market participation through investments in 401ks, pension plans and more with people of color in the majority.

In addition, millennials will inherit $68 trillion dollars from boomer parents by 2030, including a large swath of the Latinx population who will be receiving an inheritance for the first time. Therefore, it is imperative that financial services provide the education, resources and products necessary to advance inclusive wealth building and enabling capital market participation amongst under-represented communities.

As the Nasdaq Foundation continues to expand its commitment to advancing diversity in investor engagement through the New Investor Initiative, we are advancing inclusive economic progress and empowering people of all backgrounds to build a prosperous future and participate in an ecosystem that supports and sustains their growth.