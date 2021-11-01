Empower to acquire Dubai airport cooling infrastructure business

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dubai's Empower has signed an agreement to acquire the state-owned district cooling systems business that serves Dubai International Airport for 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.52 million), the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Empower will own and manage all the existing district cooling infrastructure of Dubai International Airport, with all its facilities and complexes," Empower said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)

