Employment Data Set to Jumpstart the New Year

The first week of the year will kick off with a bang, as there's plenty of economic data slated for release. Most notably, employment data will be at the forefront of investors' minds to start off 2022. Plus, as the start of the new quarter begins, several companies will report earnings, such as Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), Jefferies (JEF), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and WD-40 (WDFC). 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 3, the final Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out, along with construction spending data.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, the ISM Markit manufacturing PMI and job openings are scheduled. 

Wednesday,  Jan. 5 will bring the ADP employment report, Markit composite PMI, and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.  

As always, initial and continuing weekly jobless claims are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, as well as trade deficit data, the ISM services index, and factory orders. 

On Friday, Jan. 7, nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and the consumer credit report, are slated for release. 

