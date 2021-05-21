Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) share price is up 40%, but that's less than the broader market return. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 3.9% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Employers Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 172%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 40% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Employers Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.94.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:EIG Earnings Per Share Growth May 21st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Employers Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Employers Holdings the TSR over the last year was 44%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Employers Holdings shareholders have received returns of 44% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 9%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Employers Holdings (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Employers Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

