Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Most readers would already be aware that Employers Holdings' (NYSE:EIG) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Employers Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Employers Holdings is:

9.9% = US$120m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Employers Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

At first glance, Employers Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.0%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, Employers Holdings reported a fairly low 4.1% net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high . So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

We then compared Employers Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 5.4% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:EIG Past Earnings Growth April 15th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Employers Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Employers Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Employers Holdings has a low three-year median payout ratio of 19% (meaning, the company keeps the remaining 81% of profits) which means that the company is retaining more of its earnings. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Employers Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 54% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 4.5% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Employers Holdings' performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

