Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) as a highly attractive investment with its 7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Employers Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Employers Holdings' Growth Trending?

NYSE:EIG Price Based on Past Earnings June 26th 2021 free report on Employers Holdings

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Employers Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 172% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 91% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 57% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 17% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Employers Holdings' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Employers Holdings' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Employers Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Employers Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Employers Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

