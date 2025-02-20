Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Employers Holdings, Inc. reported Q4 2024 results, highlighting increased premiums, net income, but decreased adjusted income compared to 2023.

Employers Holdings, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a slight increase in net income to $118.6 million compared to $118.1 million in 2023. In Q4, net income declined to $28.3 million from $45.6 million a year earlier. The company reported gross premiums written of $776.3 million for the full year, up from $767.7 million, while net investment income was stable at $107 million. The fourth quarter saw a GAAP combined ratio of 95.5%, reflecting an increase in loss adjustment expenses. CEO Katherine Antonello expressed satisfaction with the record levels of premiums and investment income, though there were concerns about lower final audit premiums. The company also returned $71.7 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable in March 2025. The firm remains focused on enhancing operational efficiencies and addressing the ongoing impact of recent California wildfires, which had limited effect on their business.

Net income for 2024 increased to $118.6 million, up from $118.1 million in 2023, indicating stability and growth in earnings.

Gross premiums written reached a record high of $776.3 million for 2024, reflecting strong demand for the company's insurance products.

The company returned $71.7 million to stockholders in 2024 through share repurchases and dividends, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.

The company's book value per share increased by 9.8% to $50.71, indicating a strong financial position and enhancing shareholder equity.

Net income for the fourth quarter dropped significantly by 38% compared to the same period in 2023, indicating a potential decline in profitability.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter also decreased by 20%, suggesting worsening financial performance year-over-year.

The GAAP combined ratio increased to 95.5% in the fourth quarter from 88.1% in the previous year, reflecting higher costs compared to premiums earned.

What were Employers Holdings' net income results for 2024?

Employers Holdings reported a net income of $118.6 million for 2024, compared to $118.1 million in 2023.

How did Employers Holdings' gross premiums change in 2024?

Gross premiums written by Employers Holdings increased to $776.3 million in 2024, up from $767.7 million in 2023.

What was the adjusted book value per share for Employers Holdings?

The adjusted book value per share for Employers Holdings increased by 9.8% to $50.71 in 2024.

How many policies in-force did Employers Holdings have at year-end 2024?

Employers Holdings reported a record number of ending policies in-force at 130,767 as of December 31, 2024.

What is the focus for Employers Holdings in 2025?

In 2025, Employers Holdings aims to expand appetite, enhance self-service options, and improve operational efficiencies.

Full Release



RENO, Nev., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG)



, a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Full-Year 2024





Financial Highlights







(All comparisons versus full-year 2023)







Net income of $118.6 million ($4.71 per diluted share), versus $118.1 million ($4.45 per diluted share);



Adjusted net income of $94.0 million ($3.73 per diluted share), versus $101.7 million ($3.83 per diluted share);



Net investment income of $107.0 million, versus $106.5 million;



Gross premiums written of $776.3 million, versus $767.7 million;



Net premiums earned of $749.5 million, versus $721.9 million;



Net favorable prior year loss reserve development of $18.4 million, versus $44.9 million;



GAAP combined ratio of 97.9% (98.6% excluding the LPT), versus 95.0% (96.0% excluding the LPT);



Returned $71.7 million to stockholders through a combination of share repurchases and regular quarterly dividends;



Record number of ending policies in-force of 130,767, versus 126,409; and



Adjusted Book value per share of $50.71, up 9.8% including dividends declared.









Fourth Quarter





2024





Financial Highlights







(All comparisons versus fourth quarter 2023)







Net income of $28.3 million ($1.14 per diluted share), versus $45.6 million ($1.77 per diluted share);



Adjusted net income of $28.7 million ($1.15 per diluted share), versus $36.1 million ($1.40 per diluted share);



Net investment income of $26.7 million, versus $26.2 million;



Gross premiums written of $176.3 million, versus $178.2 million;



Net premiums earned of $190.2 million, versus $187.5 million;



Net favorable prior year loss reserve development of $9.1 million, versus $24.9 million;



GAAP combined ratio of 95.5% (including and excluding the LPT), versus 88.1% (88.8% excluding the LPT); and



Returned $17.5 million to stockholders through a combination of share repurchases and a regular quarterly dividend.









CEO Commentary







Chief Executive Officer Katherine Antonello commented: “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results. In fact, we closed the year with the highest levels of written and earned premium, ending in-force premium and policies and net investment income in the Company’s history.





We achieved solid growth in new and renewal premium in 2024, but that growth was offset by lower final audit premiums and endorsements. Our investment performance contributed nicely to our overall results and financial strength. In addition to the record level of net investment income we generated, we also recognized $24.1 million of after-tax unrealized gains from our common stocks and other investments.”





Ms. Antonello continued, “Our current accident year loss and LAE ratio on voluntary business was 64.0%, slightly above the loss and LAE ratio we maintained throughout 2023 and consistent with that of 2022. Our fourth quarter full reserve study led to the recognition of $8.6 million of net favorable prior year loss reserve development from our voluntary business. Those actions, coupled with our continual focus on our underwriting expenses, yielded an ex-LPT combined ratio of 95.5% for the fourth quarter, and 98.6% for the full year.





Our active capital management efforts throughout 2024, which consisted of $41.7 million of share repurchases and $30.0 million of regular quarterly dividends, contributed to year-over-year increases of 10.6% and 9.8% in our book value per share including the deferred gain and adjusted book value per share, respectively. Our focus on disciplined underwriting, prudent risk management, and strategic investments has positioned us strongly in the workers' compensation insurance market, which is evidenced by the recent upgrade to our insurance companies’ AM Best Financial Strength Rating to “A” (Excellent).





Beyond our financial results, we continue to offer direct-to-consumer policies through the Cerity brand but, with the Cerity integration that was undertaken a year ago, we now do so without any meaningful fixed underwriting expenses. Further, our continued focus for 2025 will be on further appetite expansion, increased self-service options for policyholders, agents and injured workers and greater operational efficiencies.





Finally, we are saddened by the California wildfires and the impact on the Los Angeles area community and small businesses. Our thoughts are with all of those who have lost their homes, businesses, and livelihoods, and we are working with our partners to provide immediate and long-term assistance. As a monoline workers’ compensation insurance provider, these catastrophic events would not typically have a significant impact on our results, nor our long-term trends. We have analyzed the loss exposure and experience in the affected fire zones and have determined that approximately 1% of our in-force policies, representing less than 1% of our payroll exposure, are within the impacted areas and we are not currently experiencing any significant impacts from these devastating fires.”







Summary of Consolidated Fourth Quarter





2024





Results







(All comparisons versus fourth quarter 2023, unless otherwise noted)





Gross premiums written were $176.3 million, a decrease of 1%. The slight decrease was due to higher new and renewal business writings being offset by lower final audit premiums and endorsements. Net earned premiums were $190.2 million, an increase of 1%.





Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $113.2 million, an increase of 22%. The increase was due to higher earned premium, lower net favorable prior year loss reserve development and a slightly higher current accident year loss and loss adjustment expense provision. The Company recognized $9.1 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development versus $24.9 million. The Company’s loss and loss adjustment expense ratio was 59.5% for the quarter (including and excluding the LPT) versus 49.5% (50.2% excluding the LPT).





Total underwriting expenses (consisting of commissions, other underwriting and general and administrative expenses) were $68.6 million, a decrease of 5%. The decrease was primarily related to lower information technology expenses resulting from the Cerity integration plan that was executed in the fourth quarter of 2023, lower compensation-related expenses and a non-recurring commission adjustment, partially offset by higher bad debt expense. The Company’s total underwriting expense ratio was 36.0% versus 38.6%.





Within the 2024 periods presented herein, the Company refined its presentation of certain expenses associated with its involuntary premium. This revision, which was immaterial, had the effect of reducing both its fourth quarter and full year 2024 commission expense ratios by approximately 0.3 percentage points, and increasing its respective underwriting and general and administrative expense ratios by the same amount. This revision had no net effect on the Company’s total underwriting expenses or net income.





Net investment income was $26.7 million, an increase of 2%. The increase was due to higher investment yields, partially offset by lower invested balances of fixed maturity securities, short-term investments and cash and cash equivalents, as measured by amortized cost.





Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments reflected on the income statement were $(0.4) million versus $12.1 million.





Interest and financing expenses were $0.1 million versus $0.6 million. The decrease resulted from the unwinding of our former Federal Home Loan Bank leveraged investment strategy in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Other expenses of $1.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 consisted of a non-recurring charge in connection with previously capitalized cloud computing costs.





Federal and state income tax expense was $6.4 million (18.4% effective rate) versus $12.6 million (21.6% effective rate). The effective rates in each period reflect applicable income tax benefits and exclusions associated with tax-advantaged investment income, LPT adjustments, pre-privatization loss and loss adjustment expense reserve adjustments and deferred gain amortization.





The Company’s book value per share including the deferred gain of $47.35 increased by 10.6% during 2024 and its adjusted book value per share of $50.71 increased by 9.8% during 2024, each including dividends declared. These measures were favorably impacted by $24.1 million of net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments.







Share Repurchases and First Quarter 2025 Dividend Declaration







During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 193,857 shares of its common stock at an average price of $51.20 per share. During the period from January 1, 2025 through February 19, 2025, the Company repurchased a further 222,438 shares of its common stock at an average price of $49.38 per share. The Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $18.7 million.





On February 19, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 5, 2025.







Earnings Conference Call and Webcast







The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.





To participate in the live conference call, you must first register





here





. Once registered you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number.





The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at





www.employers.com





through the “







Investors







” link.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP







Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes - Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.





The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and available on our website.







Forward-Looking Statements







In this press release, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, economic or market conditions, including current or future levels of inflation, changes in interest rates, labor market expectations, catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions, business growth, retention rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may constitute “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pro forma,” “seek,” “likely,” or “continue,” or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company’s future performance. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those discussed or identified from time to time in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risks detailed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Filings with the SEC







The Company’s filings with the SEC and its quarterly investor presentations can be accessed through the “Investors” link on the Company's website,







www.employers.com









.



The Company’s filings with the SEC can also be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR Database at







www.sec.gov







(EDGAR CIK No. 0001379041).







About Employers Holdings, Inc.







Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services (collectively “EMPLOYERS®”) focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, creating safer work environments.





EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers’ compensation insurance solutions with fast, and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.





EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit







www.employers.com







and







www.cerity.com









.









Contact Information







Mike Paquette (775) 327-2562 or





mpaquette@employers.com



















EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Table of Contents









Page









Consolidated Financial Highlights





Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets





Summary Consolidated Income Statements





Return on Equity





Combined Ratios





Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE





Consolidated Investment Portfolio





Book Value Per Share





Earnings Per Share





Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)









$ in millions, except per share amounts





























Three Months Ended













































Years Ended

































December 31,





























December 31,

































2024





















2023

















% change

















2024





















2023

















% change















Selected financial highlights:

































































Gross premiums written





$





176.3













$





178.2













(1





)%









$





776.3













$





767.7













1





%









Net premiums written









174.7

















176.4













(1





)













769.5

















760.6













1













Net premiums earned









190.2

















187.5













1

















749.5

















721.9













4













Net investment income









26.7

















26.2













2

















107.0

















106.5













—













Net income excluding LPT



(1)











28.4

















44.4













(36





)













113.0

















110.9













2













Adjusted net income



(1)











28.7

















36.1













(20





)













94.0

















101.7













(8





)









Net income before income taxes









34.7

















58.2













(40





)













146.7

















148.4













(1





)









Net income









28.3

















45.6













(38





)













118.6

















118.1













—













Comprehensive income (loss)









(8.9





)













116.2













(108





)













122.1

















171.0













(29





)









Total assets









































3,541.3

















3,550.4













—













Stockholders' equity









































1,068.7

















1,013.9













5













Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain



(2)











































1,162.7

















1,113.1













4













Adjusted stockholders' equity



(2)











































1,245.2

















1,199.1













4













Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity



(3)











9.3





%













12.2





%









(24





)%













7.7





%













8.5





%









(9





)













Amounts per share:

































































Cash dividends declared per share





$





0.30













$





0.28













7





%









$





1.18













$





1.10













7





%









Earnings per diluted share



(4)











1.14

















1.77













(36





)













4.71

















4.45













6













Earnings per diluted share excluding LPT



(4)



























1.72













(34





)













4.49

















4.18













7













Adjusted earnings per diluted share



(4)











1.14

















1.40













(18





)













3.73

















3.83













(3





)









Book value per share



(2)











1.15

































43.52

















39.96













9













Book value per share including the Deferred Gain



(2)











































47.35

















43.88













8













Adjusted book value per share



(2)











































50.71

















47.26













7















Combined ratio excluding LPT:







(5)

































































Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio:





























































Current year









64.2





%













63.5





%





















64.1





%













63.4





%

















Prior Year









(4.7





)













(13.3





)





















(2.5





)













(6.2





)

















Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio









59.5





%













50.2





%





















61.6





%













57.2





%

















Commission expense ratio









12.8

















14.0

























13.5

















13.9





















Underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio









23.2

















24.6

























23.5

















24.9





















Combined ratio excluding LPT









95.5





%













88.8





%





















98.6





%













96.0





%

































(1) See Page 5 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





(2) See Page 10 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





(3) See Page 6 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





(4) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





(5) See Page 7 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.































EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.













Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





















$ in millions, except per share amounts

























December 31,









2024

























December 31,









2023

















ASSETS



































Available for sale:

































Investments, cash and cash equivalents





$





2,532.4









$





2,504.7













Accrued investment income









15.7













16.3













Premiums receivable, net









361.3













359.4













Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE









417.8













433.8













Deferred policy acquisition costs









59.6













55.6













Deferred income taxes, net









38.3













43.4













Contingent commission receivable—LPT Agreement









—













14.2













Other assets









116.2













123.0













Total assets





$





3,541.3









$





3,550.4















































LIABILITIES



































Unpaid losses and LAE





$





1,808.2









$





1,884.5













Unearned premiums









402.2













379.7













Commissions and premium taxes payable









65.8













66.0













Deferred Gain









94.0













99.2













Other liabilities









102.4













107.1













Total liabilities





$





2,472.6









$





2,536.5















































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Common stock and additional paid-in capital





$





424.8









$





420.4













Retained earnings









1,472.9













1,384.3













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net









(82.5





)









(86.0





)









Treasury stock, at cost









(746.5





)









(704.8





)









Total stockholders’ equity









1,068.7













1,013.9













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





3,541.3









$





3,550.4













































Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain



(1)







$





1,162.7









$





1,113.1













Adjusted stockholders' equity



(1)











1,245.2













1,199.1













Book value per share



(1)







$





43.52









$





39.96













Book value per share including the Deferred Gain



(1)











47.35













43.88













Adjusted book value per share



(1)











50.71













47.26













































(1) See Page 10 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















































EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)









$ in millions









































































Three Months Ended













Years Ended





























December 31,













December 31,

































2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Revenues:



























Net premiums earned





$





190.2









$





187.5









$





749.5









$





721.9













Net investment income









26.7













26.2













107.0













106.5













Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments



(1)











(0.4





)









12.1













24.1













22.7













Other income (loss)









0.1













(0.1





)









0.1













(0.2





)









Total revenues









216.6













225.7













880.7













850.9















Expenses:



























Losses and LAE incurred









113.2













92.9













456.2













405.7













Commission expense









24.4













26.3













101.2













100.0













Underwriting and general and administrative expenses









44.2













46.1













176.5













180.0













Interest and financing expenses









0.1













0.6













0.1













5.8













Other expenses









—













1.6













—













11.0













Total expenses









(181.9





)









(167.5





)









(734.0





)









(702.5





)









Net income before income taxes









34.7













58.2













146.7













148.4













Income tax expense









(6.4





)









(12.6





)









(28.1





)









(30.3





)











Net income











28.3













45.6













118.6













118.1













Unrealized AFS investment (losses) gains arising during the period, net of tax









(39.2





)









66.6













(3.5





)









46.6













Reclassification adjustment for realized AFS investment gains in net income, net of tax









2.0













4.0













7.0













6.3















Total Comprehensive income







$





(8.9





)





$





116.2









$





122.1









$





171.0













Net income





$





28.3









$





45.6









$





118.6









$





118.1













Amortization of the Deferred Gain - losses









(1.6





)









(1.5





)









(6.1





)









(6.3





)









Amortization of the Deferred Gain - contingent commission









—













(0.3





)









(0.8





)









(1.5





)









LPT reserve adjustment









1.7













0.9













1.7













0.9













LPT contingent commission adjustments









—













(0.3





)









(0.4





)









(0.3





)











Net income excluding LPT Agreement







(2)









$





28.4









$





44.4









$





113.0









$





110.9













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments









0.4













(12.1





)









(24.1





)









(22.7





)









Lease termination and asset impairment charges









—













1.6













—













11.0













Income tax (benefit) expense related to items excluded from Net income









(0.1





)









2.2













5.1













2.5















Adjusted net income







(2)









$





28.7









$





36.1









$





94.0









$





101.7





































































(1) Includes unrealized gains on equity securities and other invested assets of $2.4 million and $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $30.5 million and $36.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively





(2) See Page 12 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.























EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Return on Equity (unaudited)









$ in millions









































































Three Months Ended













Years Ended





















December 31,





















December 31,

































2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





































Net income









A







$





28.3









$





45.6









$





118.6









$





118.1













Impact of the LPT Agreement













0.1













(1.2





)









(5.6





)









(7.2





)









Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments













0.4













(12.1





)









(24.1





)









(22.7





)









Lease termination and asset impairment charges













—













1.6













—













11.0













Income tax (benefit) expense related to items excluded from Net income













(0.1





)









2.2













5.1













2.5















Adjusted net income







(1)











B







$





28.7









$





36.1









$





94.0









$





101.7









































Stockholders' equity - end of period









$





1,068.7









$





1,013.9









$





1,068.7









$





1,013.9













Stockholders' equity - beginning of period













1,093.4













919.0













1,013.9













944.2















Average stockholders' equity









C







$





1,081.1









$





966.5









$





1,041.3









$





979.1









































Stockholders' equity - end of period









$





1,068.7









$





1,013.9









$





1,068.7









$





1,013.9













Deferred Gain - end of period













94.0













99.2













94.0













99.2













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, before taxes - end of period













104.5













108.9













104.5













108.9













Income tax related to accumulated other comprehensive loss - end of period













(22.0





)









(22.9





)









(22.0





)









(22.9





)









Adjusted stockholders' equity - end of period













1,245.2













1,199.1













1,245.2













1,199.1













Adjusted stockholders' equity - beginning of period













1,232.5













1,175.8













1,199.1













1,189.2















Average adjusted stockholders' equity







(1)











D







$





1,238.9









$





1,187.5









$





1,222.2









$





1,194.2









































Return on stockholders' equity







A / C











2.6





%









4.7





%









11.4





%









12.1





%











Annualized return on stockholders' equity















10.5













18.9

















































Adjusted return on stockholders' equity



(1)









B / D











2.3













3.0













7.7













8.5















Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity







(1)

















9.3













12.2

















































(1) See Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



























EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Combined Ratios (unaudited)









$ in millions, except per share amounts





























































































Three Months Ended





















Years Ended





























December 31,





















December 31,





































2024

























2023





























2024

























2023















Net premiums earned







A











$





190.2









$





187.5













$





749.5









$





721.9













Losses and LAE incurred







B















113.2













92.9

















456.2













405.7













Amortization of deferred reinsurance gain - losses

















1.6













1.5

















6.1













6.3













Amortization of deferred reinsurance gain - contingent commission

















—













0.3

















0.8













1.5













LPT reserve adjustment

















(1.7





)









(0.9





)













(1.7





)









(0.9





)









LPT contingent commission adjustments

















—













0.3

















0.4













0.3













Losses and LAE excluding LPT



(1)









C











$





113.1









$





94.1













$





461.8









$





412.9













Prior year loss reserve development

















(9.1





)









(24.9





)













(18.4





)









(44.9





)









Losses and LAE excluding LPT - current accident year







D











$





122.2









$





119.0













$





480.2









$





457.8













Commission expense







E











$





24.4









$





26.3













$





101.2









$





100.0













Underwriting and general and administrative expense







F











$





44.2









$





46.1













$





176.5









$





180.0















GAAP combined ratio:



































Loss and LAE ratio







B/A















59.5





%









49.5





%













60.9





%









56.2





%









Commission expense ratio







E/A















12.8













14.0

















13.5













13.9













Underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio







F/A















23.2













24.6

















23.5













24.9













GAAP combined ratio

















95.5





%









88.1





%













97.9





%









95.0





%











Combined ratio excluding LPT:







(1)





































Loss and LAE ratio excluding LPT







C/A















59.5





%









50.2





%













61.6





%









57.2





%









Commission expense ratio







E/A















12.8













14.0

















13.5













13.9













Underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio







F/A















23.2













24.6

















23.5













24.9













Combined ratio excluding LPT

















95.5





%









88.8





%













98.6





%









96.0





%











Combined ratio excluding LPT: current accident year:







(1)





































Loss and LAE ratio excluding LPT







D/A















64.2





%









63.5





%













64.1





%









63.4





%









Commission expense ratio







E/A















12.8













14.0

















13.5













13.9













Underwriting and general and administrative expenses ratio







F/A















23.2













24.6

















23.5













24.9













Combined ratio excluding LPT: current accident year

















100.2





%









102.1





%













101.1





%









102.2





%









































(1) See Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



























EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE (unaudited)









$ in millions





















































































Three Months Ended

















Years Ended





















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















































































Unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period





$





1,836.5













$





1,913.4













$





1,884.5













$





1,960.7













Less reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and LAE









413.1

















426.6

















428.4

















445.4













Net unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period









1,423.4

















1,486.8

















1,456.1

















1,515.3













Losses and LAE incurred:

























Current year









122.2

















119.1

















480.2

















457.8













Prior years - voluntary business









(8.6





)













(24.6





)













(17.9





)













(44.6





)









Prior years - involuntary business









(0.5





)













(0.3





)













(0.5





)













(0.3





)









Total losses incurred









113.1

















94.2

















461.8

















412.9













Losses and LAE paid:

























Current year









57.9

















47.6

















127.1

















111.7













Prior years









82.8

















77.3

















395.0

















360.4













Total paid losses









140.7

















124.9

















522.1

















472.1













Net unpaid losses and LAE at end of period









1,395.8

















1,456.1

















1,395.8

















1,456.1













Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE









412.4

















428.4

















412.4

















428.4













Unpaid losses and LAE at end of period





$





1,808.2













$





1,884.5













$





1,808.2













$





1,884.5





















Total losses and LAE shown in the above table exclude amortization of the Deferred Gain, LPT Reserve Adjustments, and LPT Contingent Commission Adjustments, which totaled $(0.1) million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $5.6 million and $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.























EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Consolidated Investment Portfolio (unaudited)









$ in millions

















































































December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2023

















Investment Positions:

















Cost or









Amortized









Cost



(1)



















Net Unrealized









Gain (Loss)

























Fair Value









%





























Fair Value









%















Fixed maturity securities





$





2,203.1





$





(104.6)









$





2,097.4





83





%









$





1,936.3





77





%









Equity securities









150.7









109.1













259.8





10

















217.2





9













Other invested assets









90.9









15.7













106.6





4

















91.5





4













Short-term investments









0.1









—













0.1





—

















33.1





1













Cash and cash equivalents









68.3









—













68.3





3

















226.4





9













Restricted cash and cash equivalents









0.2









—













0.2





—

















0.2





—















Total investments and cash







$





2,513.3





$





20.2









$





2,532.4





100





%









$





2,504.7





100





%











































































Breakout of Fixed Maturity Securities:



































































U.S. Treasuries and Agencies





$





61.4





$





(2.1





)





$





59.3





3





%









$





60.5





3





%









States and Municipalities









163.0









(3.7





)









159.3





8

















210.2





11













Corporate Securities









849.2









(46.0





)









803.0





38

















895.8





46













Mortgage-Backed Securities









733.1









(47.9





)









684.9





33

















426.0





22













Asset-Backed Securities









216.0









(2.0





)









214.0





10

















128.0





7













Collateralized loan obligations









35.5









(0.2





)









35.3





2

















91.5





5













Bank loans and other









144.9









(2.7





)









141.6





7

















124.3





6















Total fixed maturity securities







$





2,203.1





$





(104.6





)





$





2,097.4





100





%









$





1,936.3





100





%









Weighted average ending book yield on fixed income securities, cash, and cash equivalents









4.5





%













4.3





%









Average credit quality (S&P)





A+





A









Duration









4.5

















4.5





















(1) Amortized cost excludes an allowance for current expected credit losses (CECL) of $1.1 million



























EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Book Value Per Share (unaudited)









$ in millions, except per share amounts









































































December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2023

















Numerators:

















































Stockholders' equity









A











$





1,068.7













$





1,013.9













Deferred Gain

















94.0

















99.2















Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain







(1)











B















1,162.7

















1,113.1













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, before taxes

















104.5

















108.9













Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive loss, before taxes

















(22.0





)













(22.9





)











Adjusted stockholders' equity







(1)











C











$





1,245.2













$





1,199.1







































Denominator (shares outstanding)









D















24,556,706

















25,369,753





































Book value per share



(1)









A / D











$





43.52













$





39.96













Book value per share including the Deferred Gain



(1)









B / D















47.35

















43.88













Adjusted book value per share



(1)









C / D















50.71

















47.26





































Cash dividends declared per share













$





1.18













$





1.10







































YTD Change in:







(2)





























Book value per share

















11.9





%













18.1





%









Book value per share including the Deferred Gain

















10.6

















16.3













Adjusted book value per share

















9.8

















10.5

























































(1) See Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





(2) Reflects the change per share after taking into account dividends declared in the period.























EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.









Earnings Per Share (unaudited)









$ in millions, except per share amounts









































































Three Months Ended

















Years Ended





















December 31,





















December 31,

































2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Numerators:





































Net income









A











$





28.3









$





45.6









$





118.6









$





118.1













Impact of the LPT Agreement





















0.1













(1.2





)









(5.6





)









(7.2





)











Net income excluding LPT







(1)











B











$





28.4









$





44.4









$





113.0









$





110.9













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments





















0.4













(12.1





)









(24.1





)









(22.7





)









Lease termination and asset impairment charges





















—













1.6













—













11.0













Income tax (benefit) expense related to items excluded from Net income





















(0.1





)









2.2













5.1













2.5















Adjusted net income







(1)











C











$





28.7









$





36.1









$





94.0









$





101.7



















































































Denominators:







































































Average common shares outstanding (basic)







D















24,725,425













25,645,821













25,050,605













26,368,801













Average common shares outstanding (diluted)







E















24,902,459













25,801,380













25,194,814













26,523,651



















































































Earnings per share:







































































Basic







A / D











$





1.14









$





1.78









$





4.73









$





4.48













Diluted







A / E















1.14













1.77













4.71













4.45



















































































Earnings per share excluding LPT:







(1)









































































Basic







B / D















1.15













1.73













4.51













4.21













Diluted







B / E















1.14













1.72













4.49













4.18



















































































Adjusted earnings per share:







(1)









































































Basic







C / D











$





1.16









$





1.41









$





3.75









$





3.86













Diluted







C / E















1.15













1.40













3.73













3.83













































































(1) See Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Within this earnings release we present the following measures, each of which are "non-GAAP financial measures." A reconciliation of these measures to the Company's most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included herein. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.









The LPT Agreement





is a non-recurring transaction that no longer provides any ongoing cash benefits to the Company. Management believes that providing non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of the LPT Agreement (amortization of deferred reinsurance gain, adjustments to LPT Agreement ceded reserves and adjustments to the contingent commission receivable) is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing underwriting performance.









Deferred reinsurance gain (Deferred Gain)





reflects the unamortized gain from the LPT Agreement. This gain has been deferred and is being amortized using the recovery method, whereby the amortization is determined by the proportion of actual reinsurance recoveries to total estimated recoveries, except for the contingent profit commission, which was amortized through June 30, 2024, the date of its final determination. Amortization is reflected in losses and LAE incurred.









Adjusted net income







(see Page 5 for calculations)



is net income excluding the effects of the LPT Agreement, and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments (net of tax), and any miscellaneous non-recurring transactions (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measures is helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties in identifying trends in the Company's operating performance because such items have limited significance to its ongoing operations or can be impacted by both discretionary and other economic factors and may not represent operating trends.









Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain







(see Page 10 for calculations)



is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain. Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful measure of the Company's total underwriting capital.









Adjusted stockholders' equity







(see Page 10 for calculations)



is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain, less accumulated other comprehensive income (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors, analysts and other interested parties since it serves as the denominator to the Company's adjusted return on stockholders' equity metric.









Return on stockholders' equity and Adjusted return on stockholders' equity







(see Page 6 for calculations)





.



Management believes that these profitability measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.









Book value per share, Book value per share including the Deferred Gain, and Adjusted book value per share







(see Page 10 for calculations).



Management believes that these valuation measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.









Net income excluding LPT







(see Page 5 for calculations).



Management believes that these performance and underwriting measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.



