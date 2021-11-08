Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.91, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIG was $40.91, representing a -6.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.82 and a 35.49% increase over the 52 week low of $30.20.

EIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). EIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports EIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -35.81%, compared to an industry average of -9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eig Dividend History page.

