Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.48, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIG was $40.48, representing a -7.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.66 and a 58.56% increase over the 52 week low of $25.53.

EIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). EIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.01. Zacks Investment Research reports EIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -33.06%, compared to an industry average of -25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 16.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EIG at 1.12%.

