Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EIG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIG was $33.29, representing a -21.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.48 and a 30.4% increase over the 52 week low of $25.53.

EIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). EIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.07. Zacks Investment Research reports EIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -37.1%, compared to an industry average of -25.4%.

