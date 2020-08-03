Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 04, 2020

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.52, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIG was $32.52, representing a -27.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.90 and a 27.38% increase over the 52 week low of $25.53.

EIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). EIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports EIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -47.66%, compared to an industry average of -13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.