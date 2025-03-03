Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints Marvin Pestcoe to Board of Directors

Employers Holdings, Inc. appoints Marvin Pestcoe to its Board of Directors, bringing extensive insurance and investment expertise.

Employers Holdings, Inc. announced the appointment of Marvin Pestcoe to its Board of Directors effective March 3, 2025. Katherine H. Antonello, the company's President and CEO, expressed enthusiasm for Pestcoe's addition, highlighting his extensive experience in insurance, reinsurance, and investments over a 40-year career, including leadership roles in profit management, corporate strategy, and risk management. Pestcoe has served as Executive Chair and CEO of Langhorne Re and has held several executive positions at Partner Re and Swiss Re. In addition to his new role, he is also involved with Hamilton Insurance Group and Catalina Holdings. Employers Holdings, Inc. specializes in providing workers’ compensation insurance and services for small to mid-sized businesses, while also offering digital solutions through its Cerity platform.

Potential Positives

Marvin Pestcoe's appointment to the Board of Directors brings over 40 years of expertise in insurance, reinsurance, and investments, which is expected to enhance the company's strategic direction and decision-making.

Pestcoe's experience as Executive Chair and CEO at Langhorne Re and roles at Partner Re and Swiss Re New Markets provides significant industry insight, which can benefit Employers Holdings, Inc. in navigating market challenges.

The addition of a seasoned executive with specialized knowledge in profit center management, corporate strategy, and risk management may strengthen the company's governance and operational effectiveness.

Pestcoe's current board positions at Hamilton Insurance Group and Catalina Holdings indicate a robust network and commitment to the insurance industry, which can create additional opportunities for collaboration and growth for Employers Holdings, Inc.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

Who is Marvin Pestcoe?

Marvin Pestcoe is the newly appointed Board member at Employers Holdings, Inc., bringing over 40 years of experience in insurance and reinsurance.

What roles has Marvin Pestcoe held in his career?

He has served in executive roles at Langhorne Re, Partner Re, and Swiss Re New Markets, focusing on corporate strategy and risk management.

What is Employers Holdings, Inc. known for?

Employers Holdings, Inc. specializes in workers’ compensation insurance and provides solutions tailored for small to mid-sized businesses in low-to-medium hazard industries.

What is Cerity?

Cerity is a digital-first platform providing direct-to-consumer workers’ compensation insurance solutions, offering fast and affordable coverage options online.

How can I contact Employers Holdings, Inc.?

You can contact Mike Paquette at (775) 327-2562 or via email at mpaquette@employers.com for more information.

$EIG Insider Trading Activity

$EIG insiders have traded $EIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R KRONER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $152,300 .

. ANN MARIE SMITH (Chief Actuarial and UW Officer) sold 1,385 shares for an estimated $70,967

CHRISTINA M. OZUNA (Chief Claims Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,070

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $EIG stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RENO, Nev., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG),



today announced the appointment of Marvin Pestcoe to the Board of Directors, effective March 3, 2025.





“We are very excited to welcome Marvin Pestcoe to the Employers Holdings, Inc. Board,” said Katherine H. Antonello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Employers Holdings, Inc. “Marvin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with over 40 years of experience in insurance, reinsurance and investments, including a range of executive roles and leadership positions where he focused on profit center management, investments, corporate strategy, data analytics and risk management. We will benefit greatly from Marvin’s insights and look forward to his contributions to our Board.”





Marvin Pestcoe retired from Langhorne Re, a global reinsurer of life and annuity portfolios, after serving as its Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer from January 2019 to April 2021. Mr. Pestcoe continued to serve on the board of Langhorne Re until March 2023. Prior to joining Langhorne Re, Mr. Pestcoe held a variety of executive positions at Partner Re from 2001 to 2017, and at Swiss Re New Markets from 1997 to 2001. Mr. Pestcoe is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.





Mr. Pestcoe has served on several boards of directors of private and public companies. Mr. Pestcoe currently serves on the board of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., where he is the chair of the Underwriting Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Pestcoe also currently serves on the board of Catalina Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd.





© 2025 EMPLOYERS. All rights reserved.





Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services (collectively “EMPLOYERS®”) focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, creating safer work environments.





EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers’ compensation insurance solutions with fast, and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.





EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit







www.









employers









.com







and







www.









cerity









.com





.













Contact:







Mike Paquette (775) 327-2562 or





mpaquette@employers.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.