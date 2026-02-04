Employers Holdings (EIG) Price Target Increased by 10.11% to 49.98

The average one-year price target for Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) has been revised to $49.98 / share. This is an increase of 10.11% from the prior estimate of $45.39 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from the latest reported closing price of $44.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Employers Holdings. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 16.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIG is 0.07%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 22,949K shares. The put/call ratio of EIG is 5.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,431K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 982K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 19.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 797K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 15.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 616K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 17.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 588K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

