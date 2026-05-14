Employers Holdings (EIG) Price Target Decreased by 20.43% to 37.33

The average one-year price target for Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) has been revised to $37.33 / share. This is a decrease of 20.43% from the prior estimate of $46.92 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.97 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.93% from the latest reported closing price of $41.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Employers Holdings. This is an decrease of 204 owner(s) or 50.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIG is 0.03%, an increase of 53.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.69% to 17,894K shares. The put/call ratio of EIG is 4.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,258K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 920K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 604K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%.

Geode Capital Management holds 544K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 50.08% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 389K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 41.14%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.