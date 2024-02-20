Employers Holdings (EIG) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Employers Holdings said on February 15, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 27, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024 will receive the payment on March 13, 2024.

At the current share price of $45.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.60%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Employers Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIG is 0.09%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 23,865K shares. The put/call ratio of EIG is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.04% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Employers Holdings is 49.98. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.04% from its latest reported closing price of 45.01.

The projected annual revenue for Employers Holdings is 865MM, an increase of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,727K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 10.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 848K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 10.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 669K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 597K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 67.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 576K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Employers Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc.Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company.

