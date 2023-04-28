Employers Holdings (EIG) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Employers Holdings said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.73%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Employers Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIG is 0.13%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 25,498K shares. The put/call ratio of EIG is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Employers Holdings is 51.51. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.29% from its latest reported closing price of 42.12.

The projected annual revenue for Employers Holdings is 821MM, an increase of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,723K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 799K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 20.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 701K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 619K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIG by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Employers Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc.Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company.

