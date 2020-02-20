Employers Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EIG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.82, changing hands as low as $41.00 per share. Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EIG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.31 per share, with $47.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.76.

