Employer Layoffs: Here’s What You Should Know

For the past few years, a booming economy and low-interest rate environment enabled big corporations to hire in droves. But the party has ended: Companies are laying off tens of thousands of workers in anticipation of harsh economic winds.

And even with softening inflation, many economists worry that a recession is inevitable.

These fears may get you thinking about what happens if your company goes through a round of layoffs.

What to Ask Your Employer After a Layoff

Layoffs can throw people for a loop. Finding out you’re being let go is an emotional and frustrating experience, but don’t miss an opportunity to ask your employer important questions that can help you make informed decisions later.

Find out what happens next with questions such as:

Will I get compensated for unused time off or vacation days?

When will my last day of health coverage be?

What happens to my 401(k) or any company-sponsored savings account?

Will I receive severance pay?

Can you give me a letter of recommendation?

Can I get a copy of my job performance records?

Are there job placement programs available?

If you don’t feel supported after a layoff, you can talk to the human resources department about extending benefits or employment.

While benefits post-layoff are typically not negotiable, it can’t hurt to try to get help from your employer, says Amy Zimmerman, chief people officer at Relay Payments.

“Generally, companies offer a package to everyone affected that isn’t negotiable, but that doesn’t mean your extenuating circumstances might not yield a different result,” Zimmerman says. “If you’re being laid off individually, you might have more leverage.”

Stay Calm and Refocus

It’s easy for panic to set in if layoffs blindsided you. You’ll go through the gamut of emotions, from fear and anger to sadness and frustration. Instead of focusing on what you can’t change, take a deep breath and give yourself a moment to regroup.

A recent post from the Harvard Business Review by Marlo Lyons, a certified career coach and strategist, advises anyone who’s been newly laid off to refrain from immediately sending out your resume.

Instead, give yourself a chance to figure out what you really want. You might feel defeated, so this is an excellent opportunity to make a list of your skills and accomplishments to rebuild your confidence and evaluate what you want from your next career opportunity.

Your employer might ask you to sign a termination letter—perhaps in exchange for some kind of severance package if you’re a salaried employee—but before you sign, it’s wise to seek independent counsel.

“Many companies I know offer one week of severance for each year you were employed, but may also have a minimum threshold of one to two weeks of severance even if you weren’t employed very long,” says Amy Spurling, founder and CEO at Compt, a benefits software company.

Though that severance pay can help keep you financially afloat while you’re between jobs, it’s important to be aware that a severance package usually comes with strings attached. Spurling says that employers typically offer severance in exchange for forfeiting any legal claims against the company.

“The law requires that an employee be compensated for signing such an agreement, so it is in the employee’s best interest to really read that agreement,” Spurling says.

What Happens To Your Benefits If You Lose Your Job

Spurling explains that the United States is largely an at-will employment country, which means “companies can lay off employees as they see fit and are not required to pay any benefits.”

But this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll leave empty-handed. And it doesn’t mean companies can break labor laws. While layoffs can be both financially and emotionally devastating, you likely won’t be without help if your employment ends.

While your employer might not be on the hook for post-layoff compensation, there are certain benefits you may be legally entitled to on the federal and state level, such as extended health insurance and unemployment payments. Other benefits, like severance pay, aren’t required under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Because labor laws vary from state to state, check with your organization’s human resources department to find out what benefits you qualify for. What you end up getting after you part ways from your job is not only dependent on labor laws but also on what agreements or contracts you had in place with your organization.

What to Do About Health Insurance

Arguably one of the most important benefits many workers get is health insurance. After a layoff or, in some cases, a termination, eligible workers can either continue their employer-sponsored insurance through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) or purchase insurance through the government-sponsored health insurance marketplace.

You must be enrolled in healthcare coverage to have a COBRA option. Some plans aren’t covered by COBRA, so check with your HR representative. COBRA is temporary and can be an expensive solution to health insurance coverage because recipients are required to pay the full amount of coverage plus up to 2% in administrative fees.

COBRA isn’t your only option. If you get laid off or lose your job, you can enroll in a federal marketplace plan within 60 days of the last day of your employer-sponsored health insurance plan.

Unemployment Compensation Can Help While You Look for Another Job

Unemployment checks can make all the difference in bridging the gap between jobs. According to the Department of Labor (DOL), you’re eligible for unemployment benefits if you’re let go from your job through no fault of your own.

File a claim with your state’s unemployment office to begin receiving benefits as soon as possible. If you receive severance pay, you may need to wait until the end of the severance period to apply for benefits. Also, you might have to prove eligibility on a regular basis to continue receiving unemployment payments.

Unemployment eligibility requirements and benefit amounts vary by state. Most states require employees to meet a base period of time worked, ” according to the DOL. So if you only worked at your last employer for a short period of time, you may not qualify for unemployment.

Your unemployment payment is also often determined by how much you earned, with higher earners typically qualifying for higher payments.

Unemployment benefits are usually paid up to 26 weeks, although some states offer benefits for different lengths of time. According to the latest report from the Department of Labor, the average weekly unemployment payment in the U.S. is $404, but that amount can vary widely by state.

