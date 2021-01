FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Berlin-based employees at a Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE call centre unit, DB Direkt, will go on an open-ended strike starting Saturday, the DBV bank union said on Friday.

The standoff is an escalation of a months-long dispute over pay.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims)

