Employees condemn Deutsche Bank plans to slash Postbank branches

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE employee representatives on Tuesday harshly criticized the bank's plans to slash its Postbank branch network, saying the move sends the wrong signal and comes at the wrong time.

"We are very critical," Jan Duscheck, who oversees the banking industry at the Verdi trade union and who sits on Deutsche's supervisory board, told Reuters.

"This discussion about the branch closures comes at the wrong time... The reputation of the Postbank brand is severely damaged... and now the bank is starting a new construction project."

Deutsche began acquiring Postbank, with its millions of clients and roots in the postal system, in 2008 during the global financial crisis, but for years struggled to completely merge their operations.

A botched integration effort earlier this year left customers complaining that they were locked out of their accounts and unable to reach call centres.

The issue has drawn the scorn of the nation's top regulator and a promise by Deutsche's chief executive to devote aditional resources. It has been a setback for Deutsche's effort to restore credibility after fines and penalties over the last decade.

Susanne Bleidt, head of the employee works council for Postbank branches, told Reuters that staff had been under intense strain, putting up with resentment and anger from customers.

"They would have expected to be rewarded for that, and now this news comes, which is a very, very big disappointment and a big shock for our employees," she said.

Claudio de Sanctis, the new Deutsche Bank board member overseeing the lender's retail operations, in a staff memo on Monday laid out his vision for Postbank becoming a "mobile-first" bank.

"We must self-reflect," he wrote in the memo, seen by Reuters, referring to recent technical gaffes and changes "in how our clients want to engage".

Duscheck faulted the plans for failing to detail specifics on investments and said it remained an open question whether the branch reduction would be technically feasible by 2026.

