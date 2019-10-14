Employees Cite These Benefits as Their Favorite Things About Working From Home

If it seems like every other person you know gets to work from home these days, there's a reason for it. Nearly half of U.S. professionals do their jobs from home on at least a partial basis, reports LinkedIn. And there's lots to be gained from that type of setup. Here are the top reasons employees today enjoy working from home, according to LinkedIn -- and why it pays for you to try to get a piece of that action.

1. Saving time and money by not commuting

For many employees, commuting is the most aggravating aspect of their job. For some people, it means wasting away in traffic. For others, it means being stuck on cramped buses or trains with strangers day in, day out. Not only that, but commuting can be expensive. It's not surprising, then, that 52% of work-from-home employees say that not having to travel to an office is a perk they appreciate.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

2. Not having to get dressed

For 32% of remote employees, not having to stress about wardrobe choices is a major bonus associated with working from home. And it can also be a money saver. After all, it costs less to rotate sweats and loungewear than it does to maintain a collection of professional apparel and pay for dry cleaning.

3. Reduced stress

A good 36% of workers who do their jobs from home state that it results in lower levels of stress, and that makes sense. Working from home often lends to more flexibility on the job. You can fold laundry while listening in on a conference call, or throw dinner in the oven during the late afternoon and have it fully cooked by the time your workday officially wraps up. Working from home might also give you more options as far as child care is concerned, which can translate into major savings as well.

4. Fewer distractions

The more distracted you are on the job, the less productive you're apt to be. It therefore makes sense that 32% of employees point to fewer distractions as a perk associated with working from home. And when your job requires deep concentration, it helps to not be surrounded by dozens of people having side or phone conversations while you're trying to focus.

Making the case to work from home

If you're eager to start doing your job from home to enjoy these and other benefits, don't be shy about broaching the topic with your boss. First, highlight the ways your employer might benefit by having you work from home. For example, if you currently spend two hours a day commuting, you might agree to give some of that time back to your company so that it capitalizes on that arrangement, too. Next, go in with a plan for staying in touch with your colleagues, which could involve a combination of email, phone, videoconferencing, and work chat apps. Finally, make it clear that you're amenable to a trial period. This way, if your arrangement doesn't work out, your employer has an out. But with any luck, it will work out, and once it does, you're apt to be a happier employee for it.

