Employees at two Wells Fargo branches plan to launch unionization efforts -WSJ

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Workers at two Wells Fargo WFC.N bank branches are planning to launch unionization efforts on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing employees' statements.

Employees in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Bethel, Alaska said they would notify the National Labor Relations Board that they plan to hold elections to decide whether to unionize, the report said.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes as labor action in the United States has picked up pace this year, with unions confronting companies across industries like automotive, entertainment and aerospace.

The financial industry, however, has been largely insulated from such unionization efforts for decades.

