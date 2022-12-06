Employee Health Is Key for a Company’s Bottom Line

By Yves Benchimol, Co-Founder and CEO of WeWard

The start of every new year is always accompanied by scores of people and businesses posting about their New Year’s resolutions. While the public’s efforts to improve their health with a recommitment to fitness goals is laudable, many companies don’t realize that an employee’s health has a direct impact on the success of the company.

Whether businesses stay remote, go back to the office or settle into a hybrid arrangement, taking a people-first approach to workplaces is the best way to improve a company’s bottom line. And, especially now, that means focusing on employee health and wellness as a corporate value.

Research over the decades shows not only that sitting for too long is bad for people’s health but also that movement improves creative flow. When employers implement movement programs, productivity and performance improve. In fact, a study conducted by the Stanford psychology department shows that creative thinking improves by 60% when walking. This is a common practice among successful entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs, who was known to conduct walking meetings.

Workplace wellness translates into corporate sustainability

As an employer, you want to ensure that your workers are in good health, as their health directly correlates to your company’s sustainability. If you don’t have a healthy staff, in the end, you won’t have a healthy company. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control puts the annual cost of absenteeism at $225.8 billion, which is not a figure to sneeze at.

It’s not just the physical health of employees that’s vital, but also their mental health. For example, if an employee has stress due to personal reasons, it will probably affect their performance. One thing companies can do to improve their employees’ mental health is to help them maintain the right balance between their personal and professional life and to understand that this balance may also need to change for a certain period of time, depending on the needs of the employee. This can improve not only an employee’s mental health, but also boost their company loyalty. Upon return to the office, the employee’s gratitude for the company’s understanding will positively affect their performance.

It’s well known that trouble in an employee’s personal life affects their work life, but it’s equally common that employees are likely to avoid disclosing that their health is affecting them. Employers must stay aware and become proactive, especially in these post-pandemic times when chronic illness is on the rise.

The situation will only worsen as, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. have at least one chronic disease, and 4 in 10 adults have two. Plus, of course, long COVID is an issue that’s still evolving. Proactively looking after workers’ health just makes good fiscal sense.

Incentivizing health and wellness

With the rise of decentralized workplaces post-Covid, it’s even more difficult to check in with employees to see how they’re doing. Yet helping them to get active and stay fit results in less absenteeism, as well as increased productivity and creativity.

It’s not enough to empower employees to engage in physical activity; companies should also incentivize it as it has proven to be very effective. Employers could consider giving employees a monthly bonus based on their amount of activity.

Making physical activity social is also a powerful tool. Options can include things like having friendly workplace competitions over who walks the most steps or performs the most pushups in their department, or by bringing activities such as meditation into the office.

Another way to encourage walking while on the job is to have walking meetings. Many meetings do not require people to be on a computer -– such as interviews or brainstorming sessions. A walking meeting is a great option to make employees active.

Walking meetings are also a great way of bonding over an activity. They can serve to carve out space for more sensitive conversations, since they can take the confrontational dynamic out of formally sitting face-to-face in a conference room or an office.

Using neurohacks to overcome resistance to change

Companies might opt to organize a sporting event or bring in a coach, but if it’s just a one-time event, they will not see a noticeable impact on productivity. Likewise, if a manager does one walking meeting and then never does it again, people will forget about it. They have to consistently train the brain to work and be active. Getting coworkers to walk during a meeting may not feel natural at first, but in the end, people get used to it.

Building a workplace culture of wellness takes time and can be challenging to measure. The shift is a marathon, not a sprint, so it’s important to set realistic goals for your business and plan for a long-term investment in the process.

It’s also important to take an individualized approach that fits your work pool, as companies likely have different kinds of employees – some who are more active and others who are not. It’s almost impossible to take a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, companies need to progress incrementally in ways that fit employees’ personalities.

Leadership needs to (literally) walk the talk

As an employer, you have the opportunity to lead by example by starting your own walking meetings and modeling the change. It’s possible that employees will initially feel uncomfortable about meeting while walking, so having them see it happen from the top down can make a difference. People may need time to become familiar with the new processes and see how they work.

While walking meetings are relatively new, the idea of modeling change through social influence is not. Nearly one hundred years ago, the shopping cart was actually a novel idea that people disliked, but we take it for granted today. By applying what we might call low-tech influence, the shopping cart’s creator, supermarket owner Sylvan Goodman, paid shoppers to go around his store using a cart all day long in order for the concept to catch on. And we haven’t looked back since.

Walking meetings could well go the same way, as we see more and more images of it in popular culture. Some examples include the popular political show, The West Wing, where White House staff would stroll across the lawn while talking strategy, or the more recent Netflix fashionista series, The Bold Type, where a magazine editor takes her meetings on a treadmill.

Invest now to reap rewards down the road

It’s hard to predict which health trends will ultimately win over employees in your company, but the value of investing in talent and workplace wellness is clear. In the startup and tech industries, it is very difficult to hire and retain the right talent during these turbulent times, so founders and leaders need to maintain a people-first approach.

It’s well-known that the cost of hiring and keeping good employees is an investment that makes all the difference to a company’s bottom line. To cultivate creative and productive workers, making an investment to incentivize programs that inspire healthy movement is a step in the right direction.

About the author:

Yves Benchimol is the Co-Founder and CEO of WeWard, the app that incentivizes people to walk with monetary rewards. After studying at Polytechnique and UC Berkeley, Yves immediately established himself as an entrepreneur by creating his first startup, specializing in driving in-store traffic. With two colleagues, Nicolas and Tanguy, he founded WeWard to tackle the problems caused by physical inactivity.

