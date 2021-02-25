World Markets
CVX

Employee coaching firm BetterUp valuation hits $1.73 bln in latest fund raise

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published

Employee coaching service provider BetterUp said on Thursday it raised $125 million, taking its valuation to $1.73 billion.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Employee coaching service provider BetterUp said on Thursday it raised $125 million, taking its valuation to $1.73 billion.

The investment round was led by ICONIQ Growth, along with existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners among others, and new investors including Salesforce Ventures and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital.

Founded in 2013, San Francisco-based BetterUp provides mobile-based coaching, counseling and mentorship programs for employees of over 300 businesses including Chevron CVX.N, Snap Inc SNAP.N and AT&T's T.N Warner Media.

BetterUp said its customer base grew by 80% and annual recurring revenue more than doubled last year.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX SNAP T

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More