Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Belpointe REIT (OZ)

Fintel reports that Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of Belpointe REIT Inc (OZ). This represents 7.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.23MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belpointe REIT. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 15.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OZ is 0.7342%, a decrease of 11.6670%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.61% to 1,378K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Precision Wealth Strategies holds 241,741 shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260,665 shares, representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZ by 23.32% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 236,536 shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,309 shares, representing an increase of 55.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZ by 93.86% over the last quarter.

AE Wealth Management holds 127,801 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,648 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZ by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 107,000 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,900 shares, representing a decrease of 21.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZ by 66.17% over the last quarter.

United Asset Strategies holds 96,251 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,294 shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZ by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Belpointe PREP Background Information

Belpointe OZ's sponsor, Belpointe, LLC, ("Belpointe") is an investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut which manages over $3 billion in various businesses. Belpointe's real estate group is comprised of former AvalonBay® leaders. Belpointe is known for its condominium and multifamily developments. Belpointe OZ’s investment strategy is centered on multifamily developments around the country using its unique acquisition and co-investment platform to build and acquire best-in-class rental communities for long-term dividends and capital appreciation.

