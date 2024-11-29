News & Insights

Empiric Student Property Expands Share Capital and Market Presence

November 29, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property has expanded its share capital to 663,992,288 Ordinary shares, following additional share issues under its SAYE Option and Long Term Incentive plans. This move provides shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interest in the company, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Empiric remains a key player in the premium student accommodation market in the UK, leveraging its integrated Hello Student platform.

