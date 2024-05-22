News & Insights

Empiric Passes Resolutions Amid Climate Plan Concerns

May 22, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property PLC successfully passed the majority of resolutions, including all ordinary and special resolutions, at their Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with substantial support from shareholders. Notably, the resolution on the Company’s two-year Climate Strategy Plan faced disappointment with a notable vote against it, prompting the Company to plan engagement with shareholders for better understanding. The detailed results of the AGM voting will be available on the National Storage Mechanism website.

