Empiric Issues New Shares, Updates Voting Rights

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property PLC has announced the issuance of 25,934 new Ordinary Shares under its 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan, bringing the total number of voting rights to 603,463,617. This update, relevant to shareholders for interest calculation purposes, reflects the company’s capital as of 31 May 2024. Empiric continues to operate as a leading provider of premium student accommodation in the UK, managing its properties through the ‘Hello Student’ platform.

