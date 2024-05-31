News & Insights

Stocks

Empiric Issues New Shares, Updates Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property PLC has announced the issuance of 25,934 new Ordinary Shares under its 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan, bringing the total number of voting rights to 603,463,617. This update, relevant to shareholders for interest calculation purposes, reflects the company’s capital as of 31 May 2024. Empiric continues to operate as a leading provider of premium student accommodation in the UK, managing its properties through the ‘Hello Student’ platform.

For further insights into GB:ESP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.