Empire State Realty Trust Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

Empire State Realty Trust reported third quarter 2024 results, highlighting a net income of $0.08 per share and a core FFO of $0.26 per share. The company signed leases for 304,000 rentable square feet and reported a 5.6% increase in Observatory NOI. With a significant retail acquisition in Brooklyn and no floating rate debt exposure, ESRT raised its 2024 FFO guidance, showcasing strong liquidity of over $0.9 billion.

