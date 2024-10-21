News & Insights

Stocks

Empire State Realty Trust Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

October 21, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Empire State Realty OP Series 250 ( (FISK) ) has issued an update.

Empire State Realty Trust reported third quarter 2024 results, highlighting a net income of $0.08 per share and a core FFO of $0.26 per share. The company signed leases for 304,000 rentable square feet and reported a 5.6% increase in Observatory NOI. With a significant retail acquisition in Brooklyn and no floating rate debt exposure, ESRT raised its 2024 FFO guidance, showcasing strong liquidity of over $0.9 billion.

Find detailed analytics on FISK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FISK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.