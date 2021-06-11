Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESRT was $12.81, representing a -2.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.11 and a 146.82% increase over the 52 week low of $5.19.

ESRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). ESRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.14. Zacks Investment Research reports ESRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.23%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

