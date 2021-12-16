Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.89, the dividend yield is 1.57%.
The previous trading day's last sale of ESRT was $8.89, representing a -32.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.11 and a 2.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.70.
ESRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ESRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ESRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .81%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the esrt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryESRT
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021