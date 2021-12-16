Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.89, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESRT was $8.89, representing a -32.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.11 and a 2.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.70.

ESRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ESRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ESRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .81%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the esrt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.