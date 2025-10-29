Markets
ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Inc Reveals Fall In Q3 Income

October 29, 2025 — 08:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.985 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $13.541 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $197.730 million from $199.599 million last year.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.985 Mln. vs. $13.541 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $197.730 Mln vs. $199.599 Mln last year.

