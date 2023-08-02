Empire State Realty Trust Inc - (ESRT) Price Target Increased by 9.27% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc - (NYSE:ESRT) has been revised to 8.42 / share. This is an increase of 9.27% from the prior estimate of 7.70 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.98% from the latest reported closing price of 8.95 / share.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc - Declares $0.04 Dividend

On May 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $8.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=202).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESRT is 0.08%, a decrease of 74.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 154,981K shares. The put/call ratio of ESRT is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,340K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,453K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 10,306K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 8,269K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 8,264K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,996K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Empire State Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Dec. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings.

