Empire State Realty Trust Inc - (ESRT) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 9.59

The average one-year price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc - (NYSE:ESRT) has been revised to 9.59 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 9.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.13% from the latest reported closing price of 9.60 / share.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc - Declares $0.04 Dividend

On December 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 18, 2023 will receive the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $9.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=202).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESRT is 0.12%, an increase of 23.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.16% to 140,020K shares. The put/call ratio of ESRT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,964K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,513K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,744K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,996K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 37.31% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 4,911K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares, representing a decrease of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 35.29% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 4,906K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares, representing a decrease of 24.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,878K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,711K shares, representing a decrease of 17.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Empire State Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Dec. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.