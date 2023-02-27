Empire State Realty Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ESRT

In trading on Monday, shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.37, changing hands as low as $7.33 per share. Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESRT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.24 per share, with $10.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.37.
