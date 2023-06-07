Empire State Realty Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESRT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.91, changing hands as high as $7.03 per share. Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESRT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.39 per share, with $8.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.94.

