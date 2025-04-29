EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR Earnings Results: $ESRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR ($ESRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $154,540,000, missing estimates of $185,502,300 by $-30,962,300.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ESRT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR Insider Trading Activity

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR insiders have traded $ESRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS P. DURELS (EVP, Real Estate) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,815 shares for an estimated $480,439.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESRT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESRT forecast page.

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESRT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wolfe Research set a target price of $10.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.